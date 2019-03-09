Editor:
Rep. Francis Rooney was one of the Republican congressmen who voted to pass a resolution to terminate the President's National Emergency declaration as it pertains to our southern border. On the surface, Rep. Rooney's logic is sound and his reasons compatible with most conservatives. But he misses on the big picture.
If, as he suggests, we should "adopt skill-based immigration, not family based; police visa overstays, end the diversity lottery, require all employers to use e-verify and stop asylum abuse" then how does he suggest we do that? The national emergency might not be the preferred method but in the absence of any cooperation on reaching those objectives, what choice did the President have?
Let's be realistic, it wouldn't matter what President Trump tried to do, the Dems would oppose him. Rep. Rooney should be reminded that he represents Floridians who are fed up with the games. He should have supported the President's declaration. At least President Trump is doing something while Congress sits and spins.
Virginia Sparks
Rotonda West
