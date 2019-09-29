Today's Editorial Cartoon

Editor:

Hear, hear to the "Chicken Bias" Viewpoint. Chickens, as you point out, have many good qualities, especially the lovely fresh eggs.

They have been replaced with yappy, barking undisciplined dogs that bark at every moving thing and the helpless owners screaming at them to, "Be quiet!" Noise?

I would much prefer fresh eggs over all of that commotion.

I don’t even mind roosters, since I grew up with the crow every morning until the new suburbanites moved in. It is the best alarm clock ever.

C’est la vie.

Lynn McKnight

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments