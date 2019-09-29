Editor:
Hear, hear to the "Chicken Bias" Viewpoint. Chickens, as you point out, have many good qualities, especially the lovely fresh eggs.
They have been replaced with yappy, barking undisciplined dogs that bark at every moving thing and the helpless owners screaming at them to, "Be quiet!" Noise?
I would much prefer fresh eggs over all of that commotion.
I don’t even mind roosters, since I grew up with the crow every morning until the new suburbanites moved in. It is the best alarm clock ever.
C’est la vie.
Lynn McKnight
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.