Regarding the upcoming Aug. 18th election, there are two candidates with the right background to succeed on the Sarasota County School Board: Karen Rose and Eric Robinson. Our founding fathers believed in the idea of the “citizen statesmen,” the idea that citizens who have lived life in the “real world,” not the career politicians living in a political bubble that has become increasingly common these days.
Karen Rose has spent her entire professional career as an educator. From working with our highest need Exceptional Student Education program, Karen knows what our students truly need. After her time as a teacher, Karen spent two years as an assistant principal and 12 years as a principal. Karen’s final three years at the Sarasota County School District were spent as executive director of middle schools, one of the most important positions in the entire school system.
On the other hand, Eric Robinson has been a small business owner in the local community for two decades. As an accountant, Eric has the auditing skills necessary to make sure our schools’ money is spent efficiently, and on the right things. These candidates offer the diverse backgrounds we need on our School Board, not more career politicians. Vote Karen Rose and Eric Robinson.
Jorge Arana
Sarasota
