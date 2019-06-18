Editor:
Your "Our View" editorial in the June 15 paper was very disappointing. Of course, we would all love to have safe and healthy sidewalks, but we wonderful places to walk and our community was not designed for sidewalks in the 1970s.
You do seem to understand the increases we are expecting over and above unnecessary sidewalks for our old roads and bridges. That $25 earmarked for sidewalks presently is just to get it in the budget. Then, who knows how that will escalate?
Our community was not designed for sidewalks. We knew that when we all bought our homes here. And to install them now will cost a fortune. And at a time when we are expecting a huge hike in our taxes appropriately for the necessity of roads, bridges and drainage.
Our RWA has built beautiful walking opportunities in Broadmoor Park and Parade Circle, so we have wonderful places to exercise, for us and our dogs. We love it here. But if these taxes increase as expected, it will be a huge hardship for many of our residents.
I hope this information will help you to understand the truth of why our residents are so adamant against the building of sidewalks, and reflect so in print. What may seem to be an "awful lot of fuss" is warranted.
Vickie Shuffitt
Rotonda West
