Editor:
Regarding the June 11 article on Rotonda West tax increase proposal, I’m surprised by the outcry of protest over sidewalks being built along Boundary Boulevard. The article states that the total tax increase is to be $300. The sidewalk portion is reported as $25. That’s less than 10 percent of the increase for miles of walkway.
Sidewalks have already been added to the three Rotonda boulevards. These are divided roads with wide medians and existing bike lanes. Boundary is an undivided two-lane road with heavy traffic from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and again from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., when its used extensively by workers going to and from Boca Grande. There are no bike lanes.
South Boundary Boulevard in that area has probably the highest density of residents in all of Rotonda, populated with retirees, both year-rounders and seasonals, plus young families with children. Walkers and bike riders are a common sights along Boundary, even though the safety risk is high to both groups. There are many more residents of the area who would walk and bike if it were safer. I know this because before moving I lived on south Boundary and walked along it twice a day seven days a week. I learned early on to stay as far away from the roadway as possible. There is much truck traffic and drivers in a hurry to get where they think they need to be.
I am not enthusiastic about having my taxes raised, but if an increase is needed for roads and bridges, and less than 10 percent will be spent on adding miles of sidewalks in an area that would benefit from having them, then I am in favor of the increase.
Tom Zabel
Rotonda West
