MSBU: $400 for nine years ($3,600) times 8,000-plus lot/homeowners equals $28,800,000-plus from Rotonda West owners.

No plan, no input, no survey of what owners want. No sidewalks. This spending madness must be stopped.

Donald Lutz

Rotonda West

