Editor:
We moved to Rotonda in 2011 and spent 18 years in the Pebble Beach area — wonderful years.
We decided to downsize to a condo on Rotonda Boulevard West and settle down to a new life. Low and behold, we did not know there was Nascar racing every morning and evening on Rotonda Boulevard West.
While walking my dog, I noticed tire marks on the sidewalk and gouges in the swale, deep. Where are their driving skills? This area has seniors, children and workers walking dogs, going to school etc. There is a speed limit of 35 mph posted. The speeds are 40-60 mph.
Our police department is performing quite well in handling situations that arrive. Perhaps adding speed bumps on the boulevard, or other thoughts, would improve some of these situations.
George deFranca
Rotonda West
