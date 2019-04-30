Editor:
On April 3, there was a public meeting during which a representative of the Rotonda West Charlotte County Municipal Service Benefit Unit announced a proposal that will have a very serious financial impact on all Rotunda West residents.
The MSBU proposes that Rotonda West residents incur an increase in their MSBU tax from the current $100 a year to $400 a year, beginning in November. The increase is anticipated to last around 15 years to cover the approximate cost of $16 million for repaving the 81 miles of roads in Rotonda West in approximately 2024.
Additionally, the county is waiting for a study of Rotonda's bridges to determine whether the 21 bridges need repair or replacement. After the county receives the results of the study, they will propose another tax increase to cover that cost. Included in that proposal is a sidewalk for address beginning with 1 through 200 on Boundary Boulevard.
While I agree that we need to repair/replace bridges and repave the roads in Rotonda West, I vehemently disagree with spending one dime on sidewalks anywhere in Rotonda West.
Only one mile of sidewalk costs approximately $680,000. Why should all of the residents pay for a sidewalk that only serves a tiny part of the community when they already will bear the quadrupling of the MSBU tax burden for the cost of resurfacing of all the roads as well as future increases for repair/replacement of bridges?
If you agree with me, contact Kimberly Lewis-Tison, Community Liaison, Charlotte County Public Works Department at Kimberly.Lewis-Tison@CharlotteCountyFL.gov
Diane Shaw
Rotonda West
