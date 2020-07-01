Editor:
I was "not’’ surprised to learn that there are some bad apples embedded in our statewide police forces. What I "am’’ surprised to learn about is … how many bad apples are embedded in our nationwide populace!
Rotten apples spoil the entire bushel full.
Betten Hoover
Rotonda West
