Editor:
For all intents and purposes it appears that the city of North Port is about to recreate a 2.7-mile slab of ugly concrete right through the heart of the city with the widening of Price Boulevard.
After watching a video of the last meeting on the project I heard several officials come up with a bunch of reasons (space constraints, root damage, etc.) why trees could not be planted but no solutions on how to create what could be a beautiful roadway and an attraction to the city.
I would encourage every North Port resident to take a drive on McGregor Boulevard in Fort Myers to view the potential of what Price Boulevard could be. Royal palm trees have ball root-type systems which do not interfere with roadways, curbs, utilities and take up only a few feet and alleviate all the concerns raised in the meeting.
I went to Fort Myers, took pictures and submitted then for city officials to prove this is a viable solution. Instead of decreasing home values along Price Boulevard with the expansion, the city could increase them with proper aesthetics by planting royal palms making it a location where people would actually want to relocate to.
I've submitted my suggestions and pictures to the City Commissioners and got the following responses. Two commissioners not even an acknowledgement, one commissioner replied good idea I will submit it, one commissioner moderate interest and one commissioner taking it seriously.
If you agree contact the City Commission.
Stephen Burke
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.