Do you want free, fair and secure elections? Would you like to know what billionaires are donating to Super PAC’s and buying our elections? Are you against partisan gerrymandering where elected officials choose their voters rather than the other way around? Do you want access to vote by mail? Do you want consistent voter identification laws? And how about requiring that our voting machines be made in America so that there is no question about foreign countries tampering with the tallies? All of these provisions are in the Freedom to Vote Act (FTVA.)
The FTVA is a bipartisan bill that passed in the House of Representatives but that the obstructionists in the Senate will not even allow to go forward for debate. And both of our Florida senators are on the wrong side of this issue. This is the fifth time that bills for democracy have been blocked.
Please call Senator Rubio 202-224-3041 and Senator Rick Scott 202-224-5274. In the message state your name, zip code and ask “Senator, please allow the Freedom to Vote Act to come to the Senate for debate and the opportunity to pass this important law. Thank you.” Your message can make a difference and help protect our right to vote. It is a very democratic and patriotic thing to do. It makes me wonder why our senators aren’t on board.
