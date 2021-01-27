Editor:

My question is addressed to Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio to answer to the people of Florida.

Who do you think riled up the crowd to stop the steal and charge into the Capitol shouting “Hang Pence and where is Nancy”?

IF a certain President comes to mind, the one that cried for months about how his election was stolen, “the glove fits“ and he must be convicted!

Patricia Flynn

Sarasota

