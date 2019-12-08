Editor:
In a recent paper Joe Henderson (“How many insults can Rubio take?”) eggs on Marco Rubio to stand up the President Trump. “All it would take is one tweet from Rubio to change the narrative. Just one 'I’m not gonna take this anymore' tweet would do the job.”
Henderson’s reason why Rubio should stand up is Revenge might taste sweet, especially if served cold.”
But Rubio acts like a good Christian, as a U.S. citizen, shows respect for the elected president, and above all, he places the good of the nation above the urge for revenge.
Traits that seem to be missing from Henderson.
Dr. Sandor Balogh
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.