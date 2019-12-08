Editor:

In a recent paper Joe Henderson (“How many insults can Rubio take?”) eggs on Marco Rubio to stand up the President Trump. “All it would take is one tweet from Rubio to change the narrative. Just one 'I’m not gonna take this anymore' tweet would do the job.”

Henderson’s reason why Rubio should stand up is  Revenge might taste sweet, especially if served cold.”

But Rubio acts like a good Christian, as a U.S. citizen, shows respect for the elected president, and above all, he places the good of the nation above the urge for revenge.

Traits that seem to be missing from Henderson.

Dr. Sandor Balogh

North Port

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments