Rubio, Scott represent McConnell, not us
Editor:
In a democracy, the people we elect are expected to represent our interests. While we may not always agree with those we elect, their job is to look out for our interests.
In recent years, Senators Rubio and Scott have failed that responsibility.
Rather than look after our interests. they follow in lockstep with whatever majority leader McConnell tells them to do. Last I checked, his job is to represent Kentucky while our senators’ job is to represent us.
When McConnell publicly states that he will do nothing to benefit our country while someone from the other party is in the White House, who is he serving? The Senate’s refusal to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is appalling, yet our senators went right along. McConnell has also said that he will not accept the compromise proposal put forward by Democrat Manchin regarding voting rights legislation, thus denying voting protection to millions of Americans. In many instances, McConnell employs procedural steps to avoid even bringing popular issues up for debate.
Our senators’ blind devotion to McConnell raise the issue: What are we paying them to do if not act to serve us rather than the majority leader?
Shelley Klein
Port Charlotte
