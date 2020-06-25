Editor:
We probably need to remind Sen. Rubio, Rep. Steube and Sen. Scott that they are in office to serve their constituents, not their party lines. Now is the time to change. Trump is bad for our country.
Quite frankly, he makes Republicans look awful. We can be so much better. I need to see my elected officials to support BLM. This is a social issue, not political — and since they represent black folks as well as white folks, it'd really be strange for them not to suppport it. Blacks are their taxpayers. These are the people they chose to serve when they ran for office.
I urge Sen. Rubio, Rep. Steube and Sen. Scott to divorce from party lines and do the right thing. Support police reform by approving Justice in Policing 2020. They need to listen to the people they represent instead of cowtowing to your party. We want action. We want change. We want to do better.
Lizy Coale
Punta Gorda
