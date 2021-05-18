Editor:
A recent letter praised Waste Management of Charlotte County. This is how it should and not be done.
We have been dealing with the estate of my recently deceased mother-in-law. She was a hoarder and collector.
For at least four Tuesdays we put out piles of stuff for waste management. They cheerfully cleared every scrap.
On the last day I took some old cans of paint to the Charlotte County Recycling Center near Home Depot just as the public is asked to do. Because I personally live in Sarasota County, I took two things as well as the paint cans. 1. My mother-in-laws driver's license and, 2. a copy of her death certificate. Their man looked at both and said, "Unless she is sitting in the back seat of the car we cannot take the paint." How insensitive and rude!
I politely told him he was in the wrong job. He reluctantly went away and called a superior with more common sense, and I was able to leave the paint cans. What an appalling way to discourage the public to do the right thing!
Peter Sanderson
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.