Charlotte County is run just like the country: If you are rich and powerful, the rules don't apply.
If you are unemployed or struggling, the rules don't apply. But if you are a working, middle-class person, look out.
Here's the example: On private land somewhere in Port Charlotte there is an area where for over a year a person set up a big tent and is living there. A few months ago, they put an RV in there and even went so far as to build a fence and put up no trespassing signs.
Went to code enforcement. They said they knew about it but couldn't do anything, as it is a police matter. Go to the police and they say they can't do anything, as they are camping.
Now, if I chose to do this on one of my vacant properties I can assure you code enforcement would be there in heartbeat and start fining me. Then the police would come, as well.
Don't believe it? If anyone wants to set up their RV on a vacant parcel feel free to reach out and we can test this theory. You will see its not a theory, but a fact.
Amazed that the county won't stop this blatant disregard for the governing rules. Mostly because the violator have no way to pay — the rules only apply to the working man.
Chris Walling
Port Charlotte
