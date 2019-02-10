Editor:
The vehicle already in the roundabout has the right of way.
There seems to be some confusion about right of way in the rotary (roundabout). On numerous occasions, I have had vehicles drive through the rotary and I have had to break to avoid them. This week it was a school bus that cut me off. On Page 31 of the Florida Driver License Handbook, it is clearly explained:
Roundabouts
Roundabouts are circular intersections with no traffic signal.
• Roundabouts travel in a one-way counter-clockwise direction.
• Drivers entering the roundabout must yield to traffic already in the roundabout.
• If there is no traffic in the roundabout, you may enter without yielding.
• Do not change lanes in the roundabout.
• Do not stop in a roundabout.
• Signal before exiting the roundabout.
So, please yield to the vehicle that is already in the rotary. Remember, the life you save could be your own.
Edward Tracy
Port Charlotte
