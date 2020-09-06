Editor:
Why are we not surprised by the Sun’s above the fold headline on Aug. 17, “Speaker Nancy Pelosi calls House back into session to vote on USPS bill.” Why would she have adjourned the House in the middle of the stimulus negotiations, turning her back on the rescue of millions of Americans suffering from the tyrannical mandates imposed by state governments keeping them from working, closing businesses and practicing their religion (unless there is rioting or a threat to riot)?
Maybe it’s because she needed to get back home to re-stock her custom-made freezers with more gourmet ice cream.
How could the ruling class be so callous as to fly off on holiday turning their backs on the agony of the masses? Perhaps she and others in the ruling class do not like the distasteful job we elected them to do, making the sausage that is politics. How could the welfare of the masses be more important than the ambitions of the ruling class? Could it be that “this time” their paranoia about elections is so much greater, even greater than the suffering of the masses?
Of course, it’s the perceived danger, not hysteria cultivated by the propaganda of the media, the mail service could have on their holding onto their power! Nothing, but nothing can stand in the way of that.
Maybe the masses should just eat cake.
Maybe it’s time you voted out the ruling class and voted for individual freedom and liberty.
Richard Bouvier
Port Charlotte
