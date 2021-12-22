Editor:

We live in a surreal time. I cannot believe I am living in this time. My understanding of our nation has been shattered.

Intelligent people denying or ignoring factual scientific information.

Time honored and mundane public health activities turned into political weapons.

Elected officials ignoring their oaths of office and brazenly lying to their constituents.

Members of Congress afraid to act in the best interests of the people who elected them.

Vast swaths of our population believing in a sociopathic megalomaniac rather than seeing the truth in front of their faces.

A Supreme Court that completely disrespects precedent and the citizens of our nation.

State legislatures doing everything to obliterate voting rights of citizens who may not agree with them.

Governors actively denying citizens safety by decrying and making illegal legitimate public health measures.

Alleged news organizations loudly lying so they can get ratings and pander to a specific, hate-filled audience.

The media virtually ignoring any good political news (job creation, unemployment, GDP, and more) in favor of sensationalism.

The former President of the U.S. asking duly sworn election officials to falsify election results.

People defying subpoenas from Congress.

The party in power doing little to promote its dramatic and beneficial successes on behalf of the populace.

The time is now for each of us as citizens to get involved and engaged by running for office, supporting qualified candidates and voting.

It’s time for us to take back our beloved country.

Shelley Klein

Port Charlotte

