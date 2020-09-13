Editor:
Recently I made a trip to West Virginia, my birthplace. I had the hardest task of my life placing the ashes of my 59-year-old son who succumbed to lung cancer. I visited the Starcher Cemetery on Henrys Fork in Calhoun County. There were no red clay roads in the wild, all were asphalt. After spreading my son’s ashes, my wife and I drove for miles looking for dirt roads. We found none.
We traveled the roads of Clay, Roane, Calhoun, Kanawha and Jackson counties. We found narrow roads, but no clay roads. West Virginia is among the poorest states yet they give their citizens roads to traverse allowing them access to the towns.
Here in Charlotte County no rural road has been paved with the 1% sales tax since its inception (1994). The tax is on the ballot Nov. 3. One proposed use includes $28.5 million for Edgewater Drive updating. I have never seen a five foot mud hole on the existing Edgewater Drive. Other items include sheriff, $31.6 million; beach pool, $4.5 million; parks $4.2 million; beach complex, $10 million, plus many more. To date the county has received $500 million sales tax. Once again rural Charlotte County zero, with nothing planned for the next six years.
Charlotte County commissioners care nothing about their rural constituents.
Lee County has voted to eliminate the 1% tax. Charlotte can too.
Vote no on the 1% sales tax extension
Lee Starcher
Punta Gorda
