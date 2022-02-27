The Russian threat of invasion is also a threat to the independence of Ukraine’s allies and imperils democracy everywhere.
Ukraine is the largest independent European nation. With a unique past and national identity predating medieval times and even Russia. She is rich in natural resources and integral to accessing the Black Sea, Europe and continents beyond.
Despite Russian land grabs in Crimea and Donbas and Putin’s misconception that Ukraine is Russia’s synonym, Putin faces an irksome problem that won’t disappear no matter how brutally he imprisons or silences his Russian critics, or intrusively violates Ukraine or attacks her citizens. It is the Ukrainian Diaspora.
The Ukrainian National Women’s League of America a global humanitarian organization, est. in 1925, is dedicated to preserving Ukrainian heritage. I recently presided over UNWLA-Branch 56’s annual meeting. Before adjourning, we didn’t sing Ukraine’s national anthem - we instead sang Mykola Lysenko’s 137-year-old hymn, Prayer for Ukraine, our spiritual anthem. We implored God to secure Ukraine’s freedom, peace and survival. It struck me that our less-than-respectful neighbor’s threat lingers, as it did in 1885 when Lysenko composed the hymn.
I was reminded that Ukraine cannot die, when Ukrainians globally preserve our legacy. We will not forget our heritage. Ukraine will never perish, if no place than in our hearts and souls. No invader can kill that. The resolve to nurture Ukrainian identity is primeval and tenacious – the core of our secret power.
Fellow Americans, please join us in standing with Ukraine. When we stand tall, the rest of the world stands with us.
