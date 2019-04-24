Editor:
The Mueller report opens with the stark statement that Russia interfered with and influenced the 2016 election. And so far, while every American (and major international) agency related to intelligence gathering has said the same thing, the president has done nothing about it it.
He believes Russian President Vladimir Putin who has denied Russian interference. And there is no serious effort by the Trump administration to do anything about it. What is worse, every major intelligence officer with expertise in the Russian interference in the FBI has been fired or taken off the case.
Russia used their computers to "invade" America and Europe, stirring up old prejudices, stealing information, manipulating voter registrations and spreading misinformation. Who benefited? The Republicans did. President Trump did. It is no wonder they do not want to have Mueller continue his probe into the Russian influence.
Without firing shot, Russia has gotten NATO to be weaker, the international climate accord disrupted, American allies facing tariff wars that weaken both American and their economies, and have threatened the dissolving of partnerships and alliances that have kept peace in the western world for 75 years.
And they have left America so divided that we may never recover, at least not in our lifetime. And the Republicans will blame, not the Russians, but the Democrats. And the Democrats cannot straighten things out on their own. Even if the 2020 election is overwhelmingly won by the Democrats, there will still be Republicans who will never believe the Russians did it. Never.
So sad. So very sad.
