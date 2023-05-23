10 Pulitzer prizes awarded to the Washington Post.
10 Pulitzer Prizes awarded to the New York Times.
George Polk award granted to the Washington Post staff.
George Polk award granted to the New York Times staff
Two Edward R Marrow awards granted to the Washington Post for investigative reporting.
Peabody award to PBS news hour series “inside Putin's Russia.”
Now we find out what we all new all along that it was all a hoax, basically a coup by Obama’s White House, and all the other scumbags that fabricated this whole story to keep Trump from the presidency. Hillary Clinton receiving preferential treatment by the FBI and DOJ concerning her email scandal.
The totally fabricated letter from supposedly 51 intelligence officials that said Hunter Biden laptop was “Russian disinformation,” that Biden used during the 2020 debate. All of these so-called conspiracy theories were made up for one reason, to keep Trump out of the White House, at any cost, whether from deception, and lies, to falsifying records to keep investigations going, even though these officials knew they where totally false.
You wonder why conservatives say the election was rigged, DOJ, and FBI, interfered in the 2020 election to suppress any negative information on Biden before the election. The Russia collusion fabrication and deceptive sale to the public is a travesty that can’t be forgotten. That Washington establishment refuses to acknowledge its role in this deceit is one reason so many Americans don’t trust our institutions anymore.
