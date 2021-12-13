We are currently heading into the most dangerous time for America and her allies. Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is massing troops on the border of the Ukraine. He claims this is only for the defense of mother Russia, and that the Ukraine is a major threat to his beloved homeland. Ridiculous!
Russia is about in as much danger from The Ukraine as the U.S. is from Canada! The sovereign nation of Ukraine is in no position to threaten or invade Russia. Putin claims there are many Russians that are loyal to Russia and trapped in the Ukraine, justifying his invasion plans. These are the same claims made by Hitler against eastern European states in the 1930s. And the world just stood by helplessly as Germany took over Austria, Czechoslovakia, and then Poland with the eastern front help of Russia, triggering the bloodiest conflict in the history of the world: WWII.
We are headed down that same avenue now. This time, the other ‘Axis Power” China, can and will attack and invade Taiwan, probably simultaneously as Russia invades the Ukraine. All this to happen after the winter Olympics in China is over, just as Russia waited for its winter Olympics to end in Sochi, to invade and take over the Crimea. And all this is made possible by a feckless, weak U.S. president in a state of early dementia. Our enemies neither respect nor fear Biden.
Wake up and realize what is happening! History is repeating itself! We do not need World War III!
