Editor:
I listened to Robert Mueller on TV for five hours and read most of his report. I did not see or hear any totals of American voters who changed their vote over Russian influence. No mention of this anywhere.
Surely the FBI must have canvassed many American cities/counties/neighborhoods to amass a tremendous total of these vote changes. I am thinking millions, maybe thousands definitely hundreds changed their votes. But guess what, not one vote was changed.
The scam was the worst in American history orchestrated by the Democrats and CNN. This was an attempt coup against the United State and its president. The poeple involved should be tried for treason, if found guilty they should face a firing squad.
God bless America.
John McCann
Rotonda West
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.