Editor:

I listened to Robert Mueller on TV for five hours and read most of his report. I did not see or hear any totals of American voters who changed their vote over Russian influence. No mention of this anywhere.

Surely the FBI must have canvassed many American cities/counties/neighborhoods to amass a tremendous total of these vote changes. I am thinking millions, maybe thousands definitely hundreds changed their votes. But guess what, not one vote was changed.

The scam was the worst in American history orchestrated by the Democrats and CNN. This was an attempt coup against the United State and its president. The poeple involved should be tried for treason, if found guilty they should face a firing squad.

God bless America.

John McCann

Rotonda West

