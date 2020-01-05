Editor:
The Russian investigation was not a witch hunt. It led to the prosecution of President Trump’s personal lawyer, his campaign chairman, and his long-time friend Roger Stone. Many Russians were also indicted. Most importantly, the investigation revealed the deep and significant effort made by Russia to infiltrate our electoral process in order to promote disharmony and help get President Trump elected. They continue their efforts.
Likewise, the impeachment was not a waste of time. The President committed a crime and Democrats had not choice but to seek impeachment because of their commitment to the constitution. You may not agree that the crime justified impeachment, but there is no doubt that crimes were committed.
The President is intent on dividing our country by demonizing Democrats in language that has never been used by any previous Presidents, such as claiming that Democrats want to destroy our country. His constant dishonesty infuriates many Americans. He does not seem to think that he needs to abide by the rule of law or act in an ethical manner. Hopefully, Americans will come to understand that his style of governing is not good for this country. We need a President who will bring us together.
Frank Vorlicek
Rotonda West
