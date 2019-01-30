Editor:
Vladimir Putin and Oleg Deripaska must be ecstatic with the Senate GOP and Trump. Deripaska is a close Putin ally/Russian oligarch, who allegedly threatened the lives of business rivals, engaged in illegal wiretapping, extortion and racketeering. He is owed millions of dollars by Paul Manafort, former Trump campaign chairman who offered private briefings to Deripaska during the Trump presidential campaign and had nefarious contact with other Russians during the campaign.
Manafort, a felonious convicted crook, is currently jailed.
New Russian sanctions for 2016 presidential election interference were passed in July 2017. The bipartisan legislation overwhelmingly passed both House and Senate. But the 2017 mandated sanctions were never imposed on Deripaska’s companies; on Dec. 20, 2018, Treasury announced they would not be imposed at all. The law provided that within 30 days of the announcement, the Senate could block the action if there were 60 votes to do so.
Senate Democrats forced a vote on Jan. 16; it failed by three votes, with 11 Republicans joining Democrats to block the lifting of sanctions. All other GOP senators voted to not impose sanctions against Deripaska’s companies.
Now we learn of the confidential agreement freeing Deripaska from hundreds of millions of dollars in debt while leaving him and his allies with majority ownership of his most important company.
Thank you, Sen. Marco Rubio, for voting to not lift sanctions against Deripaska’s companies. Narrowly elected Trump flunkie, Sen. Rick Scott, voted to lift the sanctions. Putin and Deripaska are happy with the GOP Senate vote.
Linda Conway
Punta Gorda
