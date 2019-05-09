Editor:
Congratulations Amerikans!
You are ruled by one of the best presidents Russia has ever elected. I imagine comrades Yeltsin and Medvedev would be as proud to be in Trump's company as comrade Putin obviously is. Trump is easily manipulated by superior intellect, which includes any five-year-old in any third-world country.
We have the white supremacists, KKK, neo-Nazis, NRA, faux Christians and a slew of other whack-a-doodle-do organizations supporting us including the pseudo-Republican tea partiers who've been instrumental in the degradation of the fabric of U.S. society that we so very much despise. We own the U.S. Senate, the White House, the Supreme Court and the military.
Comrades Putin and Trump have the 2020 election in hand and Putin will take over Amerika as planned just after the inauguration and assume the presidency of the Union of Amerikan Socialist States thanks to them
Trump has recruited millions of terrorists who call themselves patriots who will join us in this coup d' etat.
All seriousness aside …
I believe the far left (democratic socialists) and the far right (Tea Party) need to separate themselves from the parties they merely hide behind and run on their own platforms. No true conservative would ever accrue ginormous debt in times of economic prosperity among other things. Trump is not a Republican. Nor are his supporters.
Do svidaniya, tovarishchi!
Paul St.Germain
Punta Gorda
