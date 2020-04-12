Editor:

This letter is about the people that play professional sports and owners like the Tampa Bay Bucs who are going to Tom Brady $25 million a season to play a game. Plus we have a lot of other people in sports, many not even born in this country, making millions .

So what are they going to do with all this money. Why do they not get together and donate some money to the homeless or the wounded service men and women who fought so they could make all this money. We have had a bill sitting in Congress for three years for low income houses for wounded men and women, but it will never pass.

It's funny in this country it use to be the all American dream now it's the all American greed. And now almost all people are carrying a gun they think because they have the right to bare arms they have the right to kill their neighbors. It's really sad the way the country is going.

Raymond Grove

Englewood

