Editor:

When the Affordable Care Act was created it was referred by our Republican politicians as ObamaCare, which name they considered to be a pejorative. This great act now is largely referred by that name.

A way to eliminate the reference is to get rid of it and be replaced by a new act. By doing this believe a new name will be surface such as TrumpCare. How sad.

Robert Van Jones

Punta Gorda

