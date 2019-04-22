Editor:
When the Affordable Care Act was created it was referred by our Republican politicians as ObamaCare, which name they considered to be a pejorative. This great act now is largely referred by that name.
A way to eliminate the reference is to get rid of it and be replaced by a new act. By doing this believe a new name will be surface such as TrumpCare. How sad.
Robert Van Jones
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.