Editor:
Well today was the end of a perfect day.
I live on North Salford Boulevard in a Florida gopher tortoise protected area. In the five years I have lived here, I have had one pet cat run over in front of my house, one large (at least two foot) gopher tortoise run over in front of my house, and today we lost our last “Mr. Tortoise” (at least 1.5 feet long) run over in front of my house.
The worst part was that this tortoise was still alive when we took him to the vet today. His killer had run right over him, shattering his shell right down the middle. Then they did not even stop and check to see if the animal is still alive and/or suffering. I had to pick up this poor thing, see the suffering and immediately bring him to the vet in the hope that maybe, just maybe, he could be saved.
At the least, he could be humanely taken care of and not suffer in the heat in the middle of the road bleeding out.
Thoughtless, careless, cruel drivers have seriously caused me a lot of pain losing these animals, but especially since the tortoises are endangered.
Can you please be responsible and watch where you’re going. I am so sick at heart. These gentle creatures that can live up to 80 years only wanted to eat the grass and weeds in my lawn and have been needlessly slaughtered.
Shame on you.
Nancy M. James
North Port
