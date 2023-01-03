A recent letter about the zoning committee meeting regarding Fishville is “spot on.” The problem is that I think the outcome of the meeting was determined before the meeting was convened. How else can the process of the meeting and rush to judgment be explained?
Sadly, regardless of how the residents feel, I believe the Fishville expansion is a done deal and with it the demise of the Punta Gorda we love.
Drive over the bridge going north on U.S. 41 and as you do, on the left you will observe a large mass of ugly concrete and glass. Looks like something one might see in Las Vegas, but I am sure that is a coincidence. It is totally out of place. I believe many who supported the Sunseeker project, upon seeing it, would not support it again.
Granted, the Fishville proposed expansion is not as large, but it will have the same dominating effect on Punta Gorda. If the current ordinances permit the expansion, regrettably, so be it. However, under no circumstances should a 100-foot building be approved! In fact, I doubt the Fishville developers will be surprised if the 100-foot building is denied because ultimately, they will get approval for the project they really want and can appear to be conciliatory by relenting on the 100-foot building. And after the project it is built, we can jointly be sad and ask how that was allowed to happen.
By the way, did anyone see an environmental impact statement or a traffic study?
