Editor:
Trump voter fraud claims are making many people unnecessarily angry on both sides. In reality, there was no significant fraud and his false claims reduce confidence in the election, an essential element of a healthy democracy.
All registered voters have a unique barcode number attached to their ballot that prevents double voting, either in-person or by mail. We also have paper backups that make it easy to detect fraud because each vote is connected to a person.
There was an expensive taxpayer-funded investigation into voter fraud in 2018 by the Trump administration that found no evidence of fraud, but he refused to release the results because it would have contradicted him.
Christopher Krebs, the head of Trump’s election cybersecurity, courageously confirmed that there was no fraud in the IT systems and was fired by Trump for being truthful. Welcome to Trump’s America.
The only real attempt to cheat was by Trump himself using the postal service to slow down deliveries. Fortunately, a court stepped in and stopped that effort.
Finally, vote counting is a sacred task that is overseen from start to finish by representatives from both parties. Voter fraud is a felony subject to jail time, which is a significant deterrent. Despite millions spent on the search for fraud, including reward money, there has not been a single incident of voter fraud detected. Not one vote.
It is time for Trump to concede, congratulate Biden, shake his hand and put the interest of our country first.
Frank Vorlicek
Rotonda West
