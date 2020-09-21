Editor:
On Sept. 4, the Sun ran a full page advertisement promoting the 1% sales tax. This ad was paid for by the Charlotte County government.
The ad touts the benefits of the sales tax for Charlotte County. It fails to explain the fact that reference to Charlotte County really means the unincorporated village of 61,204 people, Port Charlotte. The village has no police force. All of the county residents pay the sheriff for policing the village of Port Charlotte; the sheriff wants $31.6 million of the 1% sales tax. This means 90% of the 1% sales tax collected goes to the unincorporated village of Port Charlotte.
The ad further mentions that the 1% is an alternative to raising taxes that improve the quality of life for Charlotte County residents. Since I have lived in Charlotte County the tax has not improved my quality of life. My road is still dirt with zero maintenance provided by the county. Residents have to maintain their own roads. (The U.S. Postal Services will not deliver to our home because of the poor roads.) No money has been set aside for our roads since the inception of the sales tax in 1994. No improvements are slated for the next 6 years. There are 23 projects listed for this tax none which will help most of us.
Be advised all you have to do is go to Lee County and this tax will not be charged! All my purchases will be from another county if you pass this tax. Vote no! on the unfair 1% sales tax.
Sam Woodard
Punta Gorda
