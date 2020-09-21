Editor:
Many people don’t realize it but the county’s 1% local option sales tax also benefits the public school system. Since 1994 the school district has received almost $7 million in sales tax revenue for use in funding improvements on school properties. These improvements have ranged from construction funds for the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, upgrades to the gymnasiums at all three of our high schools, as well as several security and IT upgrades.
By using the 1% local option sales tax to generate funding for these needed school projects, the school board can focus its budget dollars on more educational related items. Overnight tourism alone generates approximately 14% of the sales tax revenue and some studies indicate that upwards of 25% comes from non-residents.
Stated another way, the residents of Charlotte County get much needed school improvement projects at approximately a 25% discount.
Join me in voting for the 1% local option sales tax on November 3rd.
Todd Rebol
Port Charlotte
