A recent “Our View” column advised that readers should not believe the lies recently seen about the Salvation Army’s “alleged request that Americans apologize for our racist past.” It proceeded to quote a Salvation Army leader’s statement that, “We in no way are asking whites to apologize for anything.” This does not appear to be accurate.
As a long-time supporter of the Salvation Army, I and many others were disappointed by what we read in the Army’s recent publication, “Let’s Talk About… Racism” which has now been withdrawn “for appropriate review.” The following from page 5 of the publication are a few of several quotes on the need to apologize: “And as we engage in conversations about race and racism, we must keep in mind that sincere repentance and apologies are necessary if we want to move towards racial reconciliation.” Also, “We are also imperfect human beings and prone to error and defensiveness, so the challenge of offering a heartfelt apology permeates almost every relationship” and “Perhaps God spoke to you during your time of lament, and you have an idea of what you need to repent and apologize for. Please take time to write out or think about how you can repent and apologize …”
The actual words published in the Army’s document do not align with the charges that the claims of requesting apologies are “bogus.” I suggest your readers evaluate the actual document for themselves.
