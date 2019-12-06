Editor:
I think the decision to keep the graduation gowns the same color at Charlotte High School is a wise one, but not for the reason listed. Sooner or later some student is going to announce they identify as the opposite sex and demand to wear that color of robe and the authorities are trying to get out ahead of that.
Ray Simmons
Punta Gorda
