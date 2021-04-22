Editor:
I have just read an article by Mary Sanchez published on April 16 about acts that lead to the death of three people. What she does not tell the reader what led to their demise. She claims one person buying cigarettes with a $20 bill (Geo. Floyd) was a counterfeit bill, the young teenager walking in the middle of the street (Michael Brown) had just stolen a box of cigars from a corner store, and wrestled with an officer for his gun a very big teenager over 6-foot and 220 pounds.
And the last was a teenager playing with a toy gun, but if you put yourself in the officer's shoes, looking at a toy gun do you know the difference from a distance. Granted maybe deaths could have been prevented in each case, but if they (Floyd and Brown) would have listened to the officers' commands things could have turned out differently. Also at this time of writing a young boy was also shot and killed, what is a 13-year-old boy doing out at 2 a.m., on a school night with a gun? I just think if you are going to write an article for the paper, don't print half the truth print the whole truth.
Joann Fusani
Punta Gorda
