Editor:
Why aren’t sanctuary cities offering to take in the migrants that are coming through the southern border?
Then they could follow New York state and enact their own “Dream Act” to allow free college to undocumented students as long as they are in the U.S. for 30 days and have a GED. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has confirmed he will sign the measure into law. This law takes money away from legal residents and comes at the expense of taxpayers.
At the same time the Democrats tried to stop college funding for Gold Star Families. Thankfully that did not happen.
Christine Rajter
Port Charlotte
