Editor:

Democrats favor sanctuary cities and counties that limit their cooperation with the national government's effort to enforce immigration laws. Republicans believe unlimited immigration is an existential threat to our national identity, i.e., the USA will cease to exist in part because they’ll never win another election. Therefore, they say they believe in strong borders and deportation, but they actually hate mass immigration and path to citizenship because it stands in their way.

Republicans favor sanctuary cities and counties that limit their cooperation with the national government's effort to prohibit or impede the enforcement of gun control measures which limit citizens’ constitutional rights guaranteed under the second amendment. Democrats believe armed citizens are an existential threat to their running every single element of our lives. Therefore, they say they believe in gun control, but they actually hate the second amendment and want it repealed because it stands in their way.

James McCague

Punta Gorda

