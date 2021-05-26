Editor:
Democrats favor sanctuary cities and counties that limit their cooperation with the national government's effort to enforce immigration laws. Republicans believe unlimited immigration is an existential threat to our national identity, i.e., the USA will cease to exist in part because they’ll never win another election. Therefore, they say they believe in strong borders and deportation, but they actually hate mass immigration and path to citizenship because it stands in their way.
Republicans favor sanctuary cities and counties that limit their cooperation with the national government's effort to prohibit or impede the enforcement of gun control measures which limit citizens’ constitutional rights guaranteed under the second amendment. Democrats believe armed citizens are an existential threat to their running every single element of our lives. Therefore, they say they believe in gun control, but they actually hate the second amendment and want it repealed because it stands in their way.
James McCague
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.