On May 11th, five commissioners declared Charlotte County a sanctuary for gun owners. Their resolution was an action that holds no authority. Sanctuary is defined as, 1. a place of refuge and 2. a haven that offers immunity from the law. Commissioner Truex told residents, ”If you don’t like it, move.”
At the May 25th meeting residents objected to Truex's words, “If you don’t like it,move.” He apologized. But, not during the previous two weeks in response to the numerous e-mails he received objecting to his words. May 25th, in front of TV cameras, reporters and numerous sheriff's deputies and residents, he apologized for his words, not his thoughts.
I was present at that meeting. My family and many of the residents present are gun owners. Our local newspaper editorial chose to call them anti-gun people poised to skewer Truex. Not true! My words on that day were to all five commissioners who declared Charlotte County a sanctuary for gun owners that are irresponsible, mentally ill, angry, ignorant, gang members, drug addicts who now feel empowered and want to move here.
My words included the commissioners’ lack of concern for children in our community who feel unsafe in their schools, cars, churches, parks and homes. Five commissioners showed lack of concern for families threatened by a family member that waves a gun at a spouse or children. They showed lack of concern for you. I believe in transparency and you the residents needed to hear the truth.
Joan Fischer
Port Charlotte
