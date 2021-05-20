Editor:
The Second Amendment Sanctuary Resolution is an example of government waste which achieves nothing but division.
A letter to the Charlotte County Commission. As a Charlotte County resident and gun owner, I wish to inform the commissioners that I object to local government wasting time and money on this polarizing political statement. The commissioners surely know that local government has no power to lessen gun restrictions passed at the state or federal level.
If the commissioners feel that a citizen's objection to local government waste of time is idiocy (as Commissioner Truex was quoted by the Charlotte Sun as saying on 5/11/21), then add my name to Commissioner Truex's list of idiots. Passing this resolution was a mistake and an embarrassment to Charlotte County. This is not work that you should be proud of.
James Tietsworth
Punta Gorda
