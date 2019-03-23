Editor:
As is often the case, the Democrats have a pretty sorry crew lining up to run for president. They are long on vague ideas, short on specifics and willing to spend our money. Their resumes show few if any past accomplishments. One of them is particularly noteworthy in his lack of talent, Bernie Sanders, now running second in Iowa.
Sanders, a hostile, belligerent complainer, is more than willing to blame corporations, the rich and anyone else who doesn’t see the world his way.
This radical socialist’s only skill is yelling about how unfair life is and how the world should be. He never had a job until he became mayor of Burlington, Vermont, late in life. Once in Congress he introduced 364 bills. Three passed and two of them were for naming post offices.
What would Sanders do as president?
Let’s look at his record and accomplishments. Oops, he has no real record and no accomplishments.
Sanders would single-handedly wreck our economy. His free college and Medicare for all carry multi-trillion dollar price tags. Doubling the minimum wage would put many businesses out of business and assure that there are fewer not more jobs for the youth and unskilled. He won’t mention how much this would add to your taxes.
Let's hope the Dems come up with a serious candidate.
Bill Dahms
Cape Haze
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.