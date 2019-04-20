Editor:
We are seeing more examples of Democrat hypocrisy, they and the liberal news media showed no interest in investigating the Clinton's and their money making scams, not Hillary's multiple security violations with her private server while she sent numerous e-mails that were classified they swept under the rug but yet continue to call for continued investigations of President Trump, hoping to fabricate something.
All this while Bernie Sanders is leading all possible Democratic candidates for the 2020 election. This is a man that never had a regular full-time job until he was elected mayor of Burlington, Vt., in 1968 and elected to the House of Representatives in 1990. He has been a free-loader most of his adult life and now wants to make the United States a nation of free loaders with his free education for all, free health care for all with no thought of who will pay for all of these free policies: you and I.
And now it has come out in newly exposed documents that Hilary financed false documents of accusations against Trump before the 2016 election, while sending classified information through her clandestine e-mail server; which was by the way totally ignored by Obama, his Justice Department, AG Holder, Brenner and Comey.
Has the American news industry lost it's credibility?
Robert V. Thompson
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.