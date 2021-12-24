An APB has been put out for Santa Claus thanks to the Woke culture. Santa is on their list as a pedophile as he admitted he likes little boys and girls. Santa is also charged with stalking and being a peeping Tom because he's admitted that "he knows when you're sleeping and he knows when you're awake and he knows if you've been bad or good."
Santa is further accused of breaking and entering in occupied dwellings with malice for leaving flammable materials such as coal in clothing articles such as stockings. Santa is also wanted for intentional damage to buildings by parking an overloaded sled on rooftops and blocking chimney venting. Santa is also wanted for theft of property citing by many he steals cookies, milk and sometimes candy. Santa is also charged with disturbing the peace for shouting and screaming in the middle of the night as he leaves his break-ins.
Santa will be charged as a "habitual offender" making him eligible for enhanced penalties. Being that this dangerous criminal routinely violates air traffic and crosses not only state lines but country borders without seeking lawful entry or holding a valid passport, he is wanted by Interpol, NSA,KGB and PRC among others. Please people, for the sake of your safety do not try to apprehend this person by yourself as he is described as extremely overweight yet very quick and nimble. Sightings should be reported.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.