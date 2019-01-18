Editor:
Congratulations and a huge thank you to Santa’s Helpers for making this Christmas special for so many families and children.
They stepped up when the local Toys for Tots chapter could not fulfill their obligation to provide toys for the needy of Charlotte County.
A special thank you goes out to Candace Sidiropoulos Smith and her team, who made this season truly joyous for so many people, young and old. The Santa’s Helpers team are the real heroes.
Hank Reposa
Port Charlotte
