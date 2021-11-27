At the Nov. 15th meeting Sarasota county Commissioners discussed and voted on a redistricting map of the county. Three maps were presented. Commissioner Christian Ziegler had the audacity to propose a map that clearly favored his own retention of power.
Due to public outcry and pressure during this meeting, the fairest possible map was voted in. However, the very next day the commissioners found another way to retain power. They began the process to put a referendum out in March, 2022 to repeal single member district voting. Single member districts for electing county commissioners, mind you, is a voting method now in our county charter which was passed by 60% of all political parties in Sarasota County just three years ago.
If successful, the repeal of single member district voting would ensure more needed votes for the county commissioners to retain power, but less accountability to their immediate district. They will hold a meeting about this on Dec. 7 to decide the language of their repeal amendment. Public comments can be voiced on this day. They plan to place the amendment on the March 8, 2022 school referendum ballot.
Let’s show the same public outcry about the repeal of single member districts, as we did with the maps, and give a clear message to our county commissioners. The way to win is not by manipulating lines or votes but by actually doing something good and meaningful for the residents of this county and the voters in their district.
