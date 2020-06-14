Editor:
If you are not outraged with the Sarasota County commissioners then you are not paying attention to their raw intimating political ways.
The county commissioners ignored the overwhelming voter mandate to have commissioners elected by district rather than at large by gerrymandering 8,000 voters out of their original districts so that incumbent commissioner Michael Moran would be assured to win reelection in November. Three aggrieved voters that were gerrymandered out of their original district sued the county commissioners in Federal Court for discrimination. Although the judge found that the gerrymandering was just “hard ball partisan incumbent protection,” he ruled no discrimination.
Hence, the plaintiffs lost even though gerrymandering is clearly contrary to the intent of the Florida Constitution. Now the commissioners want their pound of flesh by suing the plaintiffs for court costs.
Let this be a lesson and a warning for all citizens of Sarasota County: if you dare question these commissioners in the future expect to suffer their wrath. Or you can vote for new commissioners in the Republican primary on August 18 and/or viable Democratic candidates in November that will listen to the people of Sarasota County without having fear of intimidation or reprisal.
Matthew J. McHugh
Venice
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.