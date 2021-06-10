Editor:
A recent Sarasota County public records request showed that no one in our county is blowing up county commissioner emails regarding the subject of single member districts. Nor did any email show up from voters expressing disappointment of only being able to vote for one commissioner. A county public records search request from 2018 to present shows that not a single email in the files provided by the county records department showed a single mention of SMD confusion.
The commissioners are effectively removing the value of the simple act of voting in Sarasota County.
Constantly our Sarasota commissioners neuter votes without being asked to. County Commission members say they are being bombarded by voters demanding that single member districts be rescinded. The county commissioners are lying and effectively making it more difficult at each and every turn for the average citizen to believe that their vote has any value. It's the great Sarasota swindle and our commissioners keep churning out lies to nullify our votes.
A phone call survey, as suggested by the County Commission, is a waste of time and money. Who in this day and age picks up their phone when an unknown phone number appears? Most of us don't. And that is a statistical fact that is way more accurate than the commissioners clamoring about all of their voters being too stupid to understand what single member districts mean.
It ain't rocket science, it ain't broke and no one is asking for it except the politicians who are too scared to run on their own merit, in their own district.
Adrien Lucas
Sarasota
